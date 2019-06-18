WWE News: Photo of Stephanie McMahon in France, GLAAD Partnering With WWE for VIP Experience, Xavier Woods Plays The Legend of Zelda at E3

– As previously reported, WWE’s Stephanie McMahon is at the FIFA WOmen’s World Cup in France this week. FOX Sports released a photo of McMahon joining Aly Wagner and Alexi Lalas for a panel in Cannes. You can check out the photo of Stephanie McMahon below.

FOX Sports’ @alywagner and @AlexiLalas joined WWE’s @StephMcMahon for a #FIFAWWC panel in Cannes to discuss the @USWNT's hot start, how much the game has grown since 2015, and Aly’s historic men’s World Cup last summer ☀️ pic.twitter.com/KShE2Gvat4 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) June 17, 2019

– WWE’s Community Twitter page announced an online auction with GLAAD for a VIP experience with WWE and Smackdown Live. All proceeds from the auction will benefit GLAAD. You can check out the details below.

.@glaad rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. This #PrideMonth, you can support their mission. A VIP experience for two at @WWE #SDLive can be yours, & thanks to @eBay4CharityUS all proceeds benefit GLAAD. Head to https://t.co/OD0ruoChjb to bid today! pic.twitter.com/EdZ2XA35Sm — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 17, 2019

– Xavier Woods released another E3 2019 vlog this week where he plays The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch. You can check out that video below.