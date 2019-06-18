wrestling / News

WWE News: Photo of Stephanie McMahon in France, GLAAD Partnering With WWE for VIP Experience, Xavier Woods Plays The Legend of Zelda at E3

June 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Stephanie McMahon WWE Raw 103017

As previously reported, WWE’s Stephanie McMahon is at the FIFA WOmen’s World Cup in France this week. FOX Sports released a photo of McMahon joining Aly Wagner and Alexi Lalas for a panel in Cannes. You can check out the photo of Stephanie McMahon below.

– WWE’s Community Twitter page announced an online auction with GLAAD for a VIP experience with WWE and Smackdown Live. All proceeds from the auction will benefit GLAAD. You can check out the details below.

– Xavier Woods released another E3 2019 vlog this week where he plays The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stephanie McMahon, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading