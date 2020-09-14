WWE News: Peyton Royce Shares Pic Of Shawn Spears Watching IIconics, Dakota Kai on UpUpDownDown

– Peyton Royce saw a pic of husband Shawn Spears watching the IIconics’ entrance from the crowd and has taken to Twitter to share it. You can see Royce’s post below, which captures Spears watching as the now-split up team was entering the ring:

I’ve never seen this photo before. My heart melts looking at it! 😭 @Perfec10n ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VvvcdFGksl — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) September 14, 2020

– Dakota Kai is on the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, playing River City Girls with Xavier Woods: