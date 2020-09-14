wrestling / News

WWE News: Peyton Royce Shares Pic Of Shawn Spears Watching IIconics, Dakota Kai on UpUpDownDown

September 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Peyton Royce NXT

– Peyton Royce saw a pic of husband Shawn Spears watching the IIconics’ entrance from the crowd and has taken to Twitter to share it. You can see Royce’s post below, which captures Spears watching as the now-split up team was entering the ring:

“I’ve seen seen this photo before. My heart melts looking at it!”

– Dakota Kai is on the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, playing River City Girls with Xavier Woods:

