WWE News: Pics of Sami Zayn’s Back Following Elimination Chamber, Logal Paul Praises Montez Ford
February 19, 2023
– Roman Reigns did a number on Sami Zayn’s back at Elimination Chamber, and WWE posted pictures of the damage after the show. You can see the pics below of Zayn’s brutalized back after the match as posted to the WWE Twitter account:
😣😣😣😣#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/JciyGp1EkO
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
– Logan Paul had high praise for Montez Ford after the men’s Elimination Chamber match. Paul, who got involved in the match to attack Seth Rollins, posted to Twitter to write:
“Montez Ford the real mvp”
Montez Ford the real mvp
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 19, 2023
