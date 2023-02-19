wrestling / News

WWE News: Pics of Sami Zayn’s Back Following Elimination Chamber, Logal Paul Praises Montez Ford

February 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn WWE Smackdown 2-17-23 Image Credit: WWE

– Roman Reigns did a number on Sami Zayn’s back at Elimination Chamber, and WWE posted pictures of the damage after the show. You can see the pics below of Zayn’s brutalized back after the match as posted to the WWE Twitter account:

– Logan Paul had high praise for Montez Ford after the men’s Elimination Chamber match. Paul, who got involved in the match to attack Seth Rollins, posted to Twitter to write:

“Montez Ford the real mvp”

