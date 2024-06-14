wrestling / News
WWE News: Piper Niven Praises Drew McIntyre Ahead of Clash at the Castle, Video Of Every Current Champion
June 14, 2024 | Posted by
– Piper Niven has a lot of praise for Drew McIntyre, crediting him for WWE Clash of the Castle taking place in Scotland. The WWE UK Twitter account posted a video of Niven and McIntyre, with Niven talking about how McIntyre has led the way for Scottish wrestlers coming to WWE. You can see the video below:
.@PiperNivenWWE gives Scottish Wrestling Hall of Famer @DMcIntyreWWE his flowers 🏴 💙#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/UCHZyhtTU1
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) June 14, 2024
– WWE posted a new video featuring every current champion in the company: