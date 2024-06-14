wrestling / News

WWE News: Piper Niven Praises Drew McIntyre Ahead of Clash at the Castle, Video Of Every Current Champion

June 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

– Piper Niven has a lot of praise for Drew McIntyre, crediting him for WWE Clash of the Castle taking place in Scotland. The WWE UK Twitter account posted a video of Niven and McIntyre, with Niven talking about how McIntyre has led the way for Scottish wrestlers coming to WWE. You can see the video below:

– WWE posted a new video featuring every current champion in the company:

