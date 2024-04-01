New ESPN Article Looks At WWE Changing Wrestlemania Main Event, Triple H Comments On Calling Audibles

ESPN has a new article looking at the main event of Wrestlemania 40 and the creative changes that led up to it due to fan demand. WWE initially teased a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock, with Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes likely set to choose Seth Rollins. However, the #WeWantCody fan campaign led to the company pivoting. Now Cody will challenge Reigns on night two and team with Rollins against Rock and Reigns on night one. Here are quotes from several involved in the creative process.

Brian Gewirtz on WWE previously not listening to fans: “We’ve been through eras where it’s like, ‘Don’t listen to the vocal minority.’ Are they a vocal minority? [The feeling has sometimes been], ‘It might be a vocal majority, but they’re not going to dictate to us — we’re going to stay the course and do what we have to do.’ And sometimes that’s proven to be successful, and sometimes it was like, ‘Wow, you really should have listened.'”

Gewirtz on how fans reacted to Rock vs. Roman: “Would the fans be as adamant Cody needs to finish his story if he didn’t win the Royal Rumble? Once he won the Royal Rumble, then I think there was a certain element of, ‘Hey, don’t screw with us now.’ You can’t dangle the Royal Rumble win and then take it away. And I think everyone, Rock included, was like, ‘Yeah, they’re right. We should continue this story as it naturally would play out if this were real life.’ If this were real life and he won the Rumble and he didn’t win last year’s WrestleMania, there’s literally no logical reason — even though you could try to make one up — why he wouldn’t want to face Roman and win the title.”

Triple H on calling audibles: “Now it’s a different time, and the way I do things is slightly different. My career, I learned from being here, but there were things along the way that I always thought I would do differently. In this time now, I get to make those calls and with a large team of people. Whether people will want to believe it or not, I think we were sort of looking at this as here’s where we’re going to go to get this started and it has the opportunity of going this way or that way. We always have to call audibles every single week. Everything you do is dependent on reactions. That’s what we do as an industry. … The beautiful thing with this group and with Cody and Roman and Rock especially, everybody’s got their ear to the ground. … And then we all just get together and figure the s— out.”

Cody Rhodes on WWE’s current success: “I think he might just have come back at a strange time, which is wild [for] the most popular wrestler of all time and one of the most recognizable faces on Earth. Just the fact that one person is booing him out there throws me. It means we’re doing something special here. And I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face, [Disco Inferno] and those [podcasters], they get real mad at it, but we’re doing bigger business than the late ’90s. And the business in the late ’90s was incredible.”