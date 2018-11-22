WWE Planning Big Push For Lars Sullivan on Main Roster

– WWE has plans to give Lars Sullivan a major push once he hits the main roster, according to a new report. The WON reports that Sullivan, who was announced as coming soon to the main roster during Survivor Series, will get a big push once he makes his debut.

At this time, according to the outlet, there is no specific plan for his first program. Sullivan will next be seen on next week’s NXT in a match against Keith Lee. That match was taped last week in San Jose and could be Sullivan’s last appearance for the brand.