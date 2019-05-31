WWE Planning For 24/7 Title Defenses On Social Media And More

While the 24/7 Championship has been largely negatively received by fans and even some wrestlers, WWE could be making steps to change that by making it more unique. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been ideas in creative brought up lately about having the title defended on Youtube and Instagram. There have also been ideas of having it defended at the Performance Center between WWE TV shows. So far the belt has only changed hands during RAW and Smackdown TV tapings, although names like Drake Maverick and Cathy Kelley have made their intentions known on social media.