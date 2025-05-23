WWE Reportedly Planning Major Event In Mexico, Could Be Announced Soon

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is planning to run a major event in Mexico after recently purchasing a majority stake in Lucha Libre AAA. It will likely be announced soon, as multiple sources have reportedly confirmed the plans.

WWE is said to be “very aggressive” about “dominating” Mexico, especially with AEW having a working relationship with CMLL. WWE is planning to be very competitive in the country. The major event being planned would be headlined by Cody Rhodes.

WWE is not able to take money for a PPV there, and the costs of doing television wouldn’t be feasible as Mexico isn’t going to pay to bring WWE to the country.

When discussing why WWE never ran a PPV in Mexico City, Ernesto Ocampo of Super Luchas said: “It was precisely because of the costs. Promoters in Mexico once tried to bring one around 2011 or 2012, but it was estimated that too much money would be lost. At that time, when Raw and Smackdown events were held, money was lost because the expenses were huge. They had to bring all the trailers with the set design, the production equipment. It was a lot of expense, and WWE didn’t want to invest, which is why we didn’t have a pay-per-view during those years, even though it was a possibility, as it was something that the Mexican promoters did want to do. But now, despite what we said in the other podcast, with what just happened with the purchase of AAA, I do believe it’s possible that WWE decides to hold a premium live event, even if it means losing money, because what they’re aiming for is to win the market. With AAA, they might also lose money, but what they’re looking for is to take over the market. And not just in wrestling; they want to bring in other types of television productions, more sponsors, TV shows, cartoons, action figures. All of that is what the AAA intellectual property will provide, so it’s possible that we might see a PLE, maybe WWE vs. AAA, and that they do it by lowering the prices as much as possible, all for the sake of making it happen and hitting AEW and the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. So I feel that this is a very real possibility.”