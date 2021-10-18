WWE Planning More Changes For Karrion Kross Character, Still No Scarlett

A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE is set to make more changes to the Karrion Kross character in the upcoming weeks. The plan is for Kross to be more of a “psycho” yet also “calm & cool.”

He will still wear the helmet to the ring and as of this time, there’s still no plans to pair him with Scarlett.

Meanwhile, he’s also set to get a new theme song, along with the overall presentation of his entrance.