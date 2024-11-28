wrestling / News
Latest Details On WWE Planning Return of Drew McIntyre
November 28, 2024 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre has been out of action ever since losing to CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood, but could return soon. PWInsider reports that WWE has been discussing creative plans for McIntyre, especially when it comes to when and how to bring him back. There have been pitches and talks about what the direction will be.
McIntyre took a hiatus from WWE after needing sixteen staples in his head, as well as attending to family matters.
