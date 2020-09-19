WWE Reportedly Planning to Make Roman Reigns’ Dynamic With Paul Heyman Very Different From Brock Lesnar’s

With Roman Reigns now paired with Paul Heyman, WWE is reportedly trying to do a lot to differentiate their dynamic from Heyman’s relationship with Brock Lesnar. The WON reports that the current creative plans for Heyman and Reigns is to portray themselves more in a way where Heyman is indebted to Reigns for saving his career, as opposed to the friendship between Lesnar and Heyman.

According to the site, the plan is to have Reigns be completely in charge of the relationship and that Heyman was “done with wrestling” once Lesnar exited WWE until Reigns brought him back in. Heyman has been referring to himself as a special counsel to Reigns, who he has called the “Tribal Chief” in interviews and on TV as a riff on Peter Maivia’s role in Samoan culture in the 1970s.

Heyman used those terms during an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this week. As previously reported, Lesnar is a free agent right now with his WWE contract allowed to expire.