WWE Planning To Go Back To Split Rosters In October

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is planning to go back to split rosters with the Smackdown Live debut on FOX in October. While there may be some “minor crossover”, the idea is that it won’t be like it is now with rosters traveling freely between brands.

RAW under Paul Heyman and Smackdown under Eric Bischoff are expected to be legitimately separate brands with different storylines, compared to storylines played out over both shows as the company is currently running. While nothign is final, it’s believed the current rosters will stay as they are. There may be some minor changes right before the move, switching some brands for certain wrestlers, but it’s believed that it only be for a few names and most will remain the same.