WWE Planning To Honor Stone Cold Steve Austin In Similar Way To Triple H
July 29, 2020 | Posted by
Earlier this year, WWE held a 25th anniversary celebration for the WWE career of Triple H, with segments on WWE TV as well as an appearance from the Game to reflect on his career. According to Wrestlevotes, the company is planning to do something similar with Stone Cold Steve Austin. This will include a ‘slew of new merchandise’ as well as a live appearance whenever WWE is able to have an audience again.
