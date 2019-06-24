wrestling / News
WWE Planning To Push Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Relationship More, Possible Plans For Mixed Tag Match
June 24, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE is planning to push the Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch relationship on television more going forward. While there’s no word on exactly what might be planned, Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE could be planning a mixed tag match with Rollins and Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.
Meanwhile, Rollins posted the following to Twitter:
#TheMansMan https://t.co/a8PyCclYox
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019
