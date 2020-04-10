WWE Planning To Tape Content Through Money in the Bank Over Next Several Days

It was reported earlier this week that WWE is planning to tape around three weeks worth of content over the next several days, starting tonight with Friday Night Smackdown. PWInsider reports that that will include the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV, which was originally set for Baltimore before the Coronavirus pandemic. It will no longer host the event, which will be taped at the Performance Center.

WWE brought in several talents and have them all set up at one hotel that WWE has ‘taken over.’ They plan to tape material in waves in order to follow protocol established by the CDC. WWE talents began to arrive in Orlando on Wednesday morning, with local talents who live in Florida driving in. WWE plans to tape episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main Event, 205 Live and NXT.

They will also change the ropes, turnbuckles, canvas and aprons between matches, then sanitize the entire WWE PC to keep the wrestlers healthy. All talent, as well as the staff, have to be cleared by the medical team on site before they can even enter the Performance Center. They also have to wear face masks when they aren’t on camera and practice social distancing, except when putting together matches or performing.

Sometimes they will record as many as four episodes. It’s possible WWE will continue to add classic PPV matches to the shows as they did leading up to Wrestlemania.