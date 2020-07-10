wrestling / News
WWE Planning Two Cinematic Matches For Extreme Rules
July 10, 2020
As we’ve previously reported, WWE is set to tape yet another cinematic match at Extreme Rules, with Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman in a swamp fight set to be filmed similar to the Boneyard Match or Firefly Funhouse Match. The latest edition of the The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the ‘Eye for an Eye’ match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, in which one of the wrestlers must lose an eye, will also be cinematic-style.
The current plan is for the match to be taped, and use CGI to show an eye being pulled out as the finish.
