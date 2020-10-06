Note On WWE’s Plans For Otis And Money In The Bank Briefcase

Otis is currently the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase after capturing the championship contract earlier this year. However, WWE may be considering making a switch.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, there have been multiple ideas pitched to take the briefcase away from Otis and put it onto someone else. The account also notes that some of the ideas are “really decent.”

However, the report also points out that Vince McMahon is Otis’ biggest fan, so there is currently no plan in place to give another superstar the briefcase.

Of course, Otis’ next move is a court date with The Miz on Friday’s edition of SmackDown, which will mark the start of the WWE Draft.