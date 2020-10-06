wrestling / News
Note On WWE’s Plans For Otis And Money In The Bank Briefcase
Otis is currently the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase after capturing the championship contract earlier this year. However, WWE may be considering making a switch.
According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, there have been multiple ideas pitched to take the briefcase away from Otis and put it onto someone else. The account also notes that some of the ideas are “really decent.”
However, the report also points out that Vince McMahon is Otis’ biggest fan, so there is currently no plan in place to give another superstar the briefcase.
Of course, Otis’ next move is a court date with The Miz on Friday’s edition of SmackDown, which will mark the start of the WWE Draft.
There have been multiple pitched ideas to remove the MITB briefcase from Otis & make the storyline a main focus again, some of which are really decent ideas I’ve been told. However, and this is a big however, Otis’ biggest fan is Vince. So right now, no go.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Vince McMahon’s Idea For Forming The APA, Working With The Undertaker
- Miro On Original Pitch For Sex Addict Storyline In WWE, Learning Wrestling From John Cena
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Asuka Hates Zelina, Ziggler and Roode Want Tag Gold
- Paige Says She’s ‘Learned a Lot About Unionism,’ Zelina Vega Responds