WWE News: Note On Plans For Raw and Smackdown Setup Going Forward, Netflix Tests Live Streams With WrestleMania

– WWE used a different production setup for Raw and Smackdown over WrestleMania weekend, and the new look will reportedly stay in place from here. PWInsider reports that the setups over the past weekend was done as a way to pull back certain elements of the set in exchange for getting more fans in.

This will continue to be the case moving forward, even for venues like Madison Square Garden.

– The report also notes that Netflix streamed WrestleMania live in New Zealand to test their capabilities ahead of Raw and PPVs airing on the service in some international markets next year. Raw is also coming to Netflix in the US starting in January.