WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at Alexa Bliss’ Transformation, Io Shirai on Canvas 2 Canvas

March 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss Raw

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist takes a dive into the transformation of Alexa Bliss. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Alexa Bliss has been undergoing an eerie transformation since The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.”

– Rob Schamberger paints NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in the latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas:

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Canvas 2 Canvas, Io Shirai, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

