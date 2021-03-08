wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at Alexa Bliss’ Transformation, Io Shirai on Canvas 2 Canvas
March 8, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist takes a dive into the transformation of Alexa Bliss. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Alexa Bliss has been undergoing an eerie transformation since The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.”
– Rob Schamberger paints NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in the latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas:
