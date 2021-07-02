WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at D-X’s 2006 Reunion, WWE Now on Australian Superstar Highlights

– WWE has posted the latest episode of their WWE Playlist series, looking back at D-X’s 2006 reunion. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Relive the highly anticipated reunion of D-Generation X in 2006 as Shawn Michaels and Triple H battle The Spirit Squad, annoy the McMahons and more.”

– WWE Now Down Under takes a look at their favorite moments & highlights from Australian Superstars including Bronson Reed, Indi Hartwell, and Rhea Ripley: