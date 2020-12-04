WWE News: New Playlist Episode Looks at 2020’s Debuts, WWE Employees Give Out Free Meals at Senior Center

A new episode of WWE Playlist takes a look at the superstar debuts of 2020. You can see the video below which includes all the stars who debuted in Rob Gronkowski, Indus Sher, Timothy Thatcher, Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Dabba-Kato, Pat McAfee, Dominik Mysterio, and RETRIBUTION:

– The WWE Community Twitter account shared some photos of WWE HQ employees handing out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center on Thursday as part of the company’s Season of Giving campaign: