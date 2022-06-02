wrestling / News
WWE News: Playlist Looks at Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens, Stars on John Cena’s Best Advice
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Ezekiel and Kevin Owens’ road to Hell in a Cell. You can see the video below, which previews the match between the two:
– WWE also posted the following video with Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and more recalling the best advice John Cena has given them:
