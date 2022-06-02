wrestling / News

WWE News: Playlist Looks at Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens, Stars on John Cena’s Best Advice

June 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell Kevin Owens Ezekiel Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Ezekiel and Kevin Owens’ road to Hell in a Cell. You can see the video below, which previews the match between the two:

– WWE also posted the following video with Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and more recalling the best advice John Cena has given them:

