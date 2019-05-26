wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks at the Hardcore Title’s 24/7 Rule, Forgotten Sons Hype Takeover: XXV, Latest UpUpDownDown
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is looking back at the Hardcore Title’s 24/7 rule following the 24/7 Championship’s institution. You can see the video below:
– The NXT Twitter account shared the following video of the Forgotten Sons hyping their participation in the Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Takover: XXV next weekend:
– The latest UpUpDownDown video features Zelina Vega battling Baron Corgin in Mortal Kombat 11:
