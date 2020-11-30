WWE News: Playlist Highlights The Best Cinematic Matches of 2020, Stock Closes Up

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the best cinematic matches of 2020. You can see the video below, which includes the Boneyard Match from WrestleMania, the Swamp Fight from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, and more:

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.04 on Monday, up $1.24 (2.97%) from the previous closing price. That gives the stock its best closing price since September 4th when it closed at $43.08. It is down in after-hours trading by $0.21 (0.48%) currently. The market as a whole was down 0.91% on the day.