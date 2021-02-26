wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks at Large Sidekicks, What’s NeXT Recaps This Week, Latest UpUpDownDown
February 26, 2021
The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, featuring a look at large sidekicks like Omos, Diesel, and more. You can check out the video below:
– WWE has also posted this week’s What’s NeXT, recapping the events of NXT:
– UpUpDownDown has the Best Roommates Ever playing more Phasmphobia:
