WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at Logan Paul in WWE, Xavier Woods On ‘Goodest Boys’ In Gaming
February 25, 2022
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online looking at Logan Paul’s WWE history. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch Logan Paul’s WWE appearances, from mixing it up with Kevin Owens to taking out Rey and Dominik Mysterio.”
– Xavier Woods breaks down the “15 Goodest Boys in Gaming” in his latest G4 video:
