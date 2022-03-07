WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker, Kayla Braxton On Being in WWE 2K22

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks back at the history between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Look back at the rivalry between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker before their dream match five years ago at WrestleMania 33.”

– Kayla Braxton has posted her reaction to making her debut in a WWE video game. Braxton, who is in WWE 2K22, posted a screenshot of the game featuring her and Sonya Deville, writing:

“Jacked AF. Can someone ask where that push-up bra is from tho? Over the moon dudes. Officially in a video game. Thanks @WWE and @WWEgames for including me – Surreal.”