wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker, Kayla Braxton On Being in WWE 2K22
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks back at the history between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Look back at the rivalry between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker before their dream match five years ago at WrestleMania 33.”
– Kayla Braxton has posted her reaction to making her debut in a WWE video game. Braxton, who is in WWE 2K22, posted a screenshot of the game featuring her and Sonya Deville, writing:
“Jacked AF. Can someone ask where that push-up bra is from tho?
Over the moon dudes. Officially in a video game. Thanks @WWE and @WWEgames for including me – Surreal.”
Jacked AF. Can someone ask where that push-up bra is from tho?
Over the moon dudes. Officially in a video game. Thanks @WWE and @WWEgames for including me – Surreal. pic.twitter.com/WLuDL8Fgo7
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair On How Ronda Rousey Earned Her Respect During Initial WWE Run, Rousey Reminding Her Of Kurt Angle
- Backstage Note on ROH Champ Backstage at AEW Revolution
- Backstage Note on Christian Cage Returning to the Ring on AEW Rampage
- Charlotte Flair On Fans Thinking She Could Join Andrade In AEW, Ric Flair Being Publicly Vocal About Her Career