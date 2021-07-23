wrestling / News

WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks Back at SummerSlam 2004 Olympics Ads, WWE Now Looks at John Cena and Goldberg’s Returns

July 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks back at the company’s ode to the Olympics at SummerSlam 2004. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch Triple H, Batista and more WWE Superstars pay tribute to the Olympics with these commercials from SummerSlam 2004.”

– A new episode of WWE Now is also online, looking at John Cena and Goldberg’s returns this week:

