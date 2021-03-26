wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at The Monday Night War’s End, This Week’s What’s NeXT, UpUpDownDown Pokémon Stadium Tournament Semifinals
March 26, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at the end of the Monday Night Wars. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
Look back at a landmark night in sports-entertainment as Mr. McMahon celebrates the end of WCW, Ric Flair says goodbye to WCW, and WWE gets ready for WrestleMania X-Seven with a mega main event.
– The new episode of What’s NeXT recaps the events of this week’s NXT:
– UpUpDownDown’s Pokémon Stadium March Mayhem Tournament continues, and the semifinals have Candice LeRae taking on Jessamyn Duke and Johnny Gargano battling Ember Moon:
