WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at The Monday Night War’s End, This Week’s What’s NeXT, UpUpDownDown Pokémon Stadium Tournament Semifinals

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at the end of the Monday Night Wars. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

Look back at a landmark night in sports-entertainment as Mr. McMahon celebrates the end of WCW, Ric Flair says goodbye to WCW, and WWE gets ready for WrestleMania X-Seven with a mega main event.

– The new episode of What’s NeXT recaps the events of this week’s NXT:

– UpUpDownDown’s Pokémon Stadium March Mayhem Tournament continues, and the semifinals have Candice LeRae taking on Jessamyn Duke and Johnny Gargano battling Ember Moon: