WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at nWo Wolfpac’s Best Moments, Eva Marie’s Entrance Theme

July 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
nWo Wolfpac

The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at the best moments from the nWo Wolfpac. You can check out that video below:

– WWE posted Eva Marie’s entrance them “Boss It” online, and you can hear it below:

