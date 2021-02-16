wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Playlist Presents Rock & Rocky Johnson Moments, Booker T Praises Christian
February 16, 2021
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features Rock and Rocky Johnson moments in preparation for NBC’s Young Rock premiere. You can see the video below:
– A new clip from Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast features Booker praising Christian as the most underrated wrestler of all time:
