WWE News: Latest Playlist Presents Rock & Rocky Johnson Moments, Booker T Praises Christian

February 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock and Rocky Johnson

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features Rock and Rocky Johnson moments in preparation for NBC’s Young Rock premiere. You can see the video below:

– A new clip from Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast features Booker praising Christian as the most underrated wrestler of all time:

