wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at Rock’s Rookie Year, Booker T Weighs in on Riddle’s US Title Win
February 23, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, going back to the Rock’s first year in WWE. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Look back at The Rock’s first year in WWE, from debuting at Madison Square Garden to joining The Nation of Domination.”
– A new clip from Booker T’s Hall of Fame Podcast features Booker weighing in on Riddle’s US Title win and Riddle’s response to Undertaker’s comments about current wrestling being “soft.”
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Shares Story of Ric Flair Getting Arrested at an Airport and Blaming Him
- Papa Shango Trends on Twitter Following Randy Orton Vomiting Black Goo on Raw
- Mick Foley Asks WWE Not ‘Mess Around’ With Pushing Rhea Ripley
- Kurt Angle On Pitching WrestleMania 35 Match With John Cena, Wrestling Baron Corbin, Jason Jordan Storyline