WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at Rock’s Rookie Year, Booker T Weighs in on Riddle’s US Title Win

February 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Raw 6-10-2002, Young Rock Dwayne Johnson

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, going back to the Rock’s first year in WWE. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Look back at The Rock’s first year in WWE, from debuting at Madison Square Garden to joining The Nation of Domination.”

– A new clip from Booker T’s Hall of Fame Podcast features Booker weighing in on Riddle’s US Title win and Riddle’s response to Undertaker’s comments about current wrestling being “soft.”

