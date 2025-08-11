WWE PLE To Take Place On Same Day As AEW All Out 2025

WWE is set to add a Premium Live Event on the same day as AEW All Out on September 20th, reports POST Wrestling. The report didn’t specify if the WWE PLE will run head-to-head with AEW All Out, or the specific time it will begin. AEW All Out will begin at 8PM ET.

The WWE PLE will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana (the venue isn’t confirmed yet, though Gainbridge Fieldhouse is where WWE has been running recent events), while AEW All Out is set for the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

This will be the first time that a WWE PLE and an AEW PPV take place on the same day. WWE has previously run NXT events on the same day as AEW Double or Nothing, AEW All In: Texas, and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The WWE PLE will be one of several WWE events in Indiana, with RAW on September 22nd set for Evansville and Triple H speaking at TEDSports in Indianapolis on September 9th, 10th, and 11th. The Smackdown prior to the PLE will take place on September 19th in Toledo, Ohio.