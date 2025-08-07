Note on If Netflix Made An Offer for WWE PLE Rights

TKO held its Q2 2025 earnings call last night. On the call, TKO Chief Financial Officer Andrew Schleimer and TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro both commented on the big news that WWE Premium Live Events are heading to ESPN’s direct-to-consumer app in spring of 2026. Shapiro seemed to suggest that Netflix, the home of WWE RAW and the home of PLEs internationally, did not make an offer for WWE’s domestic PLE rights. His comments are below (h/t Fightful).

“I think another subset of your question, what made us feel okay with walking away from Netflix? And by the way, I’m not suggesting they made any offer at any level, but of course, they are a great partner and they have all of our content, for the most part, and the rest of the world outside of SmackDown,” Shapiro said. “Why wouldn’t they have it here? The ESPN proposition and whether our audience would travel was important to us, and I’d admit it’s best suited to talk about how our audience has traveled and why that gave us — I would say a firm confidence that we were going to be able to build off what we currently have.”