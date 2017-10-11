wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Poll on Last Night’s Smackdown, Video of WWE Stars in China
October 11, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a poll, asking who has the most momentum following last night’s WWE Smackdown. The poll breaks down like this…
* Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens – 44%
* Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable – 23%
* Baron Corbin – 6%
* Randy Orton – 6%
* Becky Lynch – 6%
* Shinsuke Nakamura – 4%
– WWE posted this video with John Cena, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The New Day and others recapping the trip to China last month…