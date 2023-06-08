WWE Cites Poll Noting Record Number Of Fans, Nick Khan Comments On Media Rights

WWE is touting a poll that shows they have a all-time high in terms of fanbase. THR reports that a new SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports poll indicates that WWE’s fanbase of Americans eight and over who identify as fans of WWE hit 89.9 million in 2022, a new high and up from 85.1 million in 2021.

The research firm’s poll represent the US population aged 12 and up, with over 500,000 Americans interviewed for it over 25 years. WWE touted the poll numbers, stating, “More people identify themselves as WWE fans now than at any time in the history of the research, which dates back to 1994.” It is worth noting that the poll does not distinquish between casual and hardcore fans.

Of course, this number comes as WWE is in discussions about their media rights deals, and Nick Khan spoke about the potential of splitting their content among bidders. He noted, “We are always in touch with all of the buyers in the marketplace about what they are looking for. If you look at the NBA situation, my belief is the NBA is going to split the rights which are now split two-ways between Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney. They could split them four to five ways. And we think that is good for everybody. We followed the NBA’s playbook five years ago in wanting to not have one exclusive partner for Raw and SmackDown and to split them two ways. Now we are looking at the marketplace in its totality and thinking there might be more options than even that.”

Khan continued, “Initially, NXT was on WWE Network. And then when the pandemic hit, USA/NBCU needed content, we did not miss a week of production. … So we went with Tuesday nights NXT on USA from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern time. NXT ratings are also trending up … so that is going in the right direction.” Concluded the WWE CEO: “We think NXT has the viability to be its own standalone brand instead of just being a developmental system – a third brand, if you will, where you can see cross-over from our superstars on Raw and SmackDown to NXT while our young talent develops there. Once we get all of that situated, then we will look at other nights of the week to develop new content as well.”