wrestling / News

WWE Polls Fans About Using Wrestlers In The Crowd During Empty Arena Shows

May 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, Booker T WWe's

WWE has been doing empty arena shows for months now, but have yet to actually use wrestlers as the crowd as AEW has, which means the shows are still mostly silent. However, that could change in the future. WWE’s Fan Council has reached out the fans asking them what would get them to watch, as the ratings for RAW, Smackdown and NXT have been dropping. One of those options is including wrestlers in the audience. Other options include the usage of pyrotechnics, matches that occur outside the arena, having Superstars provide commentary, supernatural/fantastic elements on the show and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading