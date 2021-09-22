wrestling / News
WWE Polls Fans On Who Had Next Best NXT 2.0 Debut
WWE has asked fans who they thought had the best debut on last week’s NXT 2.0, and there was a pretty hefty winner. The company posted a poll on WWE.com asking “Who made the most impressive NXT 2.0 debut?”
As of this writing Bron Breakker is far ahead with 67% voting for him, and 14% voting for Von Wagner who competed in the NXT Championship match. New Diamond Mine member Ivy Nile was in third place with 10%:
Bron Breakker: 67%
Von Wagner: 14%
Ivy Nile: 10%
Trick Williams: 5%
Brooks Jensen: 4%
