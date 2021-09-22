WWE Polls Fans On Who Had Next Best NXT 2.0 Debut

WWE has asked fans who they thought had the best debut on last week’s NXT 2.0, and there was a pretty hefty winner. The company posted a poll on WWE.com asking “Who made the most impressive NXT 2.0 debut?”

As of this writing Bron Breakker is far ahead with 67% voting for him, and 14% voting for Von Wagner who competed in the NXT Championship match. New Diamond Mine member Ivy Nile was in third place with 10%:

Bron Breakker: 67%

Von Wagner: 14%

Ivy Nile: 10%

Trick Williams: 5%

Brooks Jensen: 4%