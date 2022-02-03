wrestling / News
WWE Pop-Up Store Coming To Los Angeles On Friday
WWE has announced that a pop-up store is arriving in Los Angeles on Friday for a little over a week. The company announced that the store will be placed on the corner of Melrose and Fairfax and run from February 4th through the 14th.
You can see the full announcement below:
A WWE Pop-Up Store is coming to Los Angeles from Friday, Feb. 4 through Monday, Feb. 14. Don’t miss the biggest collection of WWE merchandise on the west coast when it comes to the corner of Melrose and Fairfax (700 N. Fairfax Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046)
For two weeks only, fans can shop for exclusive WWE merchandise that is not available anywhere else, not on WWE Shop and not at Raw or SmackDown live events.
Los Angeles-inspired apparel, championship titles, hats and so much more will be available. WWE Pop-Up Store Los Angeles is a cashless store.
Hours of Operation (local time):
Friday 2/4
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday 2/5
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday 2/6
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday 2/7
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday 2/8
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday 2/9
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday 2/10
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday 2/11
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday 2/12
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday 2/13
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday 2/14
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
