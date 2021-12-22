WWE Advertising Possible Brock Lesnar Appearances On Live Events

WWE is advertising possible rare house show appearances by Brock Lesnar at next month’s live event in Boston and more. PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre will face the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar at Day 1 for the WWE Universal Championship at their live events in Boston on January 8th; Fargo, North Dakota on January 15th; Salt Lake City on February 5th; and Boise, Idaho on February 6th.

The full announced lineup for the Boston show is:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns OR Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. Street Profits