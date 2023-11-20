Note on WWE’s Possible Future Plans for Dragon Lee

During yesterday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there are plans for Dragon Lee to have a program with Rey Mysterio at some point in WWE. It’s believed that the program will happen sooner rather than later. Mysterio previously endorsed Lee as the next great Luchador and that might play a role in the program.

Mysterio is currently out with an injury and it’s believed he will be feuding with Santos Escobar when he returns. It remains to be seen if Lee gets involved with that.