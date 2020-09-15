WWE Possibly Facing Scheduling Conflicts For WrestleMania 37 Weekend

WWE may be facing a conflict in terms of scheduling with their plans for WrestleMania 37 weekend if it sticks to its current plans. WWE announced back in February that next year’s event will be held in the Inglewood, California stadium. While whether that holds obviously depends on the pandemic, but according to Wrestling Inc there may also be an additional hurdle in terms of plans for Smackdown and any potential NXT Takeover that weekend.

WWE had also announced that SmackDown, NXT TakeOver and Raw would take place at the Staples Center, with WrestleMania Axxess and the Hall of Fame happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center. However, according to the site the musical group Grupo Firme announced in August that they’ll play shows at the Staples Center and that the venue’s website is selling tickets for the group’s shows on March 26th (Friday) and March 27th (Saturday) for there.

WWE was rumored to be looking for a “plan B” venue in case the SoFi Stadium could not be used because of the pandemic, but they have yet to announce any changes. As of now, WrestleMania 37 is still set to take place there on March 28th.