 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Possibly Filming a WWE Network Game Show, Edge is on Instagram, Charlotte Flair Set For Today

February 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
New Day

– Xavier Woods posted a video on his Instagram, showing New Day and Renee Young popping balloons on a game show set. PWinsider speculates that this may be a pilot for a previously planned Network game show that was cancelled.

– Edge is now on Instagram at this link.

– Charlotte Flair is signing today at the World of Wheels event in Birmingham, Alabama.

article topics :

New Day, WWE, WWE Network, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading