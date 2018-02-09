wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Possibly Filming a WWE Network Game Show, Edge is on Instagram, Charlotte Flair Set For Today
February 9, 2018 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods posted a video on his Instagram, showing New Day and Renee Young popping balloons on a game show set. PWinsider speculates that this may be a pilot for a previously planned Network game show that was cancelled.
– Edge is now on Instagram at this link.
– Charlotte Flair is signing today at the World of Wheels event in Birmingham, Alabama.