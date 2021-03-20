WWE Possibly Spoils Next Hall of Fame Inductee (Photo)

– It appears the WWE Network may have just spoiled one of the next WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductees. Earlier today, a category surfaced on the WWE Network. It read, “This is Daniel Bryan: WWE 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee.”

WrestlingInc.com reports that the phrase has since been removed from the Network display. It’s unknown if this was posted prematurely or merely in error.

You can view a screenshot of the section on the Network display labeling Daniel Bryan as Hall of Fame inductee that was posted on Twitter below. Daniel Bryan has not yet been announced as a Class of 2021 inductee.