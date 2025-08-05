– This week’s edition of the WWE Raw Recap is now available:

After Seth Rollins executed an historic Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam, The Visionary, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker ruthlessly brutalized Roman Reigns, CM Punk and LA Knight. Plus, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella exchanged hostilities, Sheamus and Rusev fought all over Barclays Center, and more!

– WWE released a new video showcasing some brutal weapon moments at SummerSlam 2025:

– Below are some more video highlights from last night’s WWE Raw:



























