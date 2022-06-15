WWE Postpones Tour of Australia and New Zealand

WWE and local promoter TEG Dainty have announced the company’s planned tour of Australia and New Zealand in August has been postponed.

WWE / IMPORTANT TOUR UPDATE

WWE and TEG Dainty has announced that WWE August tour of Auckland, New Zealand & Sydney & Melbourne Australia is being rescheduled.

WWE and TEG Dainty are working hard to secure new tour dates and will be back in touch with further details soon. Current tickets will remain valid for the new show dates.