WWE Postpones Tour of Australia and New Zealand
June 15, 2022 | Posted by
WWE and local promoter TEG Dainty have announced the company’s planned tour of Australia and New Zealand in August has been postponed.
WWE / IMPORTANT TOUR UPDATE
WWE and TEG Dainty has announced that WWE August tour of Auckland, New Zealand & Sydney & Melbourne Australia is being rescheduled.
WWE and TEG Dainty are working hard to secure new tour dates and will be back in touch with further details soon. Current tickets will remain valid for the new show dates.
