WWE News: WWE Posts 360 Look at New Mandy Rose Bikini Shoot, Jeff Hardy Celebrates an Anniversary, Tommaso Ciampa Looks to Expose Aleister Black

July 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mandy Rose’s Mandy Rose WWE Smackdown

– WWE posted the following 360 video of a new Mandy Rose bikini photo shoot…

– Jeff Hardy posted the following on Twitter, noting that he and his wife Beth celebrated their 19th anniversary of being together as a couple yesterday…

– Following last night’s NXT, Tommaso Ciampa has promised to expose Aleister Black in three weeks…

