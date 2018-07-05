wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Posts 360 Look at New Mandy Rose Bikini Shoot, Jeff Hardy Celebrates an Anniversary, Tommaso Ciampa Looks to Expose Aleister Black
– WWE posted the following 360 video of a new Mandy Rose bikini photo shoot…
– Jeff Hardy posted the following on Twitter, noting that he and his wife Beth celebrated their 19th anniversary of being together as a couple yesterday…
Wow…19 years already, @JEFFHARDYBRAND?! No matter what….I’ll always choose you.
Happy Anniversary, Love!
Also…
Happy Independence Day! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) July 4, 2018
– Following last night’s NXT, Tommaso Ciampa has promised to expose Aleister Black in three weeks…
I’m annoyed that NXT is represented by an out of shape boy with zero personality who is covered in ink that screams, “I’m desperately overcompensating for my lack of confidence”
Being the main event is no longer enough. I’m going to expose atWWEAleister and take what I’ve earned pic.twitter.com/vDIxR5glAa
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 5, 2018