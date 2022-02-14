wrestling / News

WWE Posts, Then Deletes Super Bowl Halftime Show Tweet Referencing John Cena

February 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WrestleMania 35 WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE tried to use the Super Bowl Halftime Show for a little visibility, posting (but then deleting) a tweet referencing John Cena’s rap gimmick. As you can see below, WWE posted a tweet referencing the Halftime Show that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Anderson .Paak that read:

“#SuperBowl #HalftimeShow has us feeling like…

@JohnCena”

The tweet included a video of Cena performing “Word Life.” The tweet

