WWE Posts, Then Deletes Super Bowl Halftime Show Tweet Referencing John Cena
February 13, 2022 | Posted by
WWE tried to use the Super Bowl Halftime Show for a little visibility, posting (but then deleting) a tweet referencing John Cena’s rap gimmick. As you can see below, WWE posted a tweet referencing the Halftime Show that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Anderson .Paak that read:
“#SuperBowl #HalftimeShow has us feeling like…
@JohnCena”
The tweet included a video of Cena performing “Word Life.” The tweet
The super bowl halftime show has WWE feeling like the Doctor of Thuganomics, John Cena
— ‘81, ‘16, ‘18 (@tigersbubba) February 14, 2022
