wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Posts Happy 4th of July Video, Daniel Bryan’s Daughter Chooses His Next Opponent, WWE Shares Photo Gallery Of It’s Most Patriotic July 4th Moments
July 4, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following video of fireworks in honor of Independence Day…
– Here is Daniel Bryan’s daughter Birdie choosing her father’s next opponent…
– WWE posted the following, showing off some of their most patriotic July 4th moments…
Never be shy about donning the red, white and blue on the #FourthOfJuly! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/kV8yILa4aF
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2018