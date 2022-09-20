WWE Posts Job Listings For Senior Vice President Position & More

WWE is looking for some new executives, posting job listings for a SVP of Customer Growth and more. The company put up openings for the following positions on Monday:

* SVP, Customer Growth

Reporting to: EVP, Marketing WWE creates brilliant content which connects with fans all over the world and we need your help to get the right content, products and fan activation, to the right individual, at the right time, ensuring a premium digital experience for fans globally and increasing total customer value for the business. The SVP of Customer Growth is responsible for the creation and delivery of the customer acquisition, retention, loyalty, and value creation strategy across the WWE universe. The role is highly target driven to: * Acquire new global audiences

* Re-engage valuable known audiences

* Support content franchises & Premium Live Events (PLE)

* Develop and execute paid strategies with selected platforms

* Develop strong and valuable partner relationships across fan activations, ecommerce and NFT’s

* Grow ecommerce & partner revenue opportunities

* Assist commercial & revenue partnerships in planning & execution This role requires experience of digital transformation, a thorough understanding of performance and content marketing, CRM & consumer lifecycles, as well as e-commerce, fan activations and NFT’s. Working as an internal agency and a center of excellence you will be required to work across the organization, building relationships and working with Data & Analytics, CRM, Creative Writing, Live Events, International, Brand, Creative, Commercial & Partnership Sales, Ecommerce, Product, and Technology.The SVP will help shape the way our products and services are marketed to new consumers by driving innovation, challenging existing methods and defining any agency requirements to drive the global growth strategy.A deep understanding of global markets, data management, behavioral segmentation, engagement, and LTV are key as we seek to build a loyalty & revenue founded on quality audience insights.

* VP, Affiliates

Reporting to: EVP, Marketing WWE creates world class content which connects with fans all over the world and we are looking for a VP of Affiliates to manage the marketing relationships with our key broadcast partners. This role requires a desire to go above and beyond on client relationships and to build valuable and authentic partnerships which are mutually beneficial for all parties. The role is highly target driven to: * Acquire new audiences for each broadcast partner.

* Identify new areas for talent and brand integrations across all affiliate platforms.

* Re-engage valuable known audiences and influence affiliate lifecycles to ensure a strong WWE presence.

* Support content franchises & Premium Live Events (PLE) with bespoke plans by network.

* Plan and execute fan activations for affiliate audiences at selected events.

* Assist commercial & revenue partnerships in planning & execution where required.

* Be an effective team leader and a member of the Marketing Leadership Team. This role requires experience of senior relationship management and a deep knowledge of the US media landscape.The preferred candidate will have exceptional stakeholder management skills as they work across Creative teams at WWE and balance the needs of our affiliate partners.A dual ability to deliver both tactical plans and long-term strategies for growth across the contract lifecycle is a must.

* VP, Marketing Operations